Hiding Files on Your Pixel is About to Get a Lot Easier with New Google Update

If you use an Android phone and want to hide apps or sensitive files, you don’t need to look far. Most Android devices already come with built-in tools that help you keep your private data secure. One such tool is Private Space, a feature found on Google Pixel phones. Now, hiding files on your Pixel is easier with the new Google update. It lets you hide apps and files in a separate, private section of your phone.

While adding apps to Private Space is easy, moving files hasn’t been so smooth. But that’s about to change. Google is working on a better way to move files into Private Space, making the process simpler for everyone.

Private Space was officially introduced in Android 15. It works by creating a separate user profile on your phone. This space has its storage, meaning it doesn’t share apps or files with your main profile. When you open Private Space, it feels like a second phone within your phone.

To install apps, there’s a big “Install” button that opens a special version of the Google Play Store. From there, you can download whatever you need inside the private environment. But until now, adding files wasn’t as user-friendly.

What Was the Problem?

There were two ways to move files into Private Space. First, you could download them directly using an app already inside Private Space. But not everyone knows how that works, and it can be confusing.

Second, you could share the files from your main profile using the “share” menu. You’d choose the “Private” tab and then select “Files by Google.” This method only copied the file — not moved it. So, you’d still have to go back and delete the original if you wanted to hide it.

What’s New?

In the latest Android Canary (test) version, Google has made a small but important change. The old “Install” button is now labelled “Add.” When you tap it, you’ll see two options:

Install apps

Add files

Choosing “Add files” opens the Files by Google app. You can switch to your “Personal” tab, view your main files, and select what you want to move. A new pop-up lets you copy or move files — a much-needed upgrade.

For larger transfers, a progress notification will keep you updated. However, there are still some limits. You can only transfer up to 100 files or 2GB of data at a time.

When Will This Be Available?

This feature is still in testing and hasn’t appeared in the current Android 16 QPR1 beta. That means we likely won’t see it in the next stable release. Instead, it could arrive in the QPR2 update, which is expected a few months later.

Final Thoughts

Google’s improvements to Private Space make it easier to protect your files. By giving users a simple way to move data securely, Android is becoming more user-friendly and private. If you care about digital privacy, this is a feature worth keeping an eye on.

