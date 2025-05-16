High-Level Meeting Chaired by SAPM Haroon Akhtar Discusses EV Technology and Motorcycle Retrofitting

A high-level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, with a delegation from COMSATS. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Saif Anjum; the Executive Director of COMSATS, Nafees Zakaria; and the CEO of the Engineering Development Board, Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

The discussions centered on advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology and motorcycle retrofitting in Pakistan. Mr. Haroon Akhtar emphasized that electric vehicles will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the country. Citing a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics report, he highlighted that 28.7 million motorcycles are currently running on petrol, costing the nation billions of rupees annually. Transitioning to electric mobility will not only reduce fuel expenses but also align with the Prime Minister’s Vision for a Green Pakistan, which prioritizes eco-friendly technology.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy was underscored as a key driver for Pakistan’s economic growth and environmental sustainability. The government is committed to encouraging local industrialists to invest in EV technology to foster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. Mr. Haroon Akhtar stressed that EVs and lithium batteries represent the future of technology, and Pakistan must embrace these innovations to remain competitive.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, the Ministry of Industries and Production will provide necessary support to local manufacturers in adopting EV technology. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce fuel imports and deliver long-term economic benefits. Notably, data from COMSATS revealed that while petrol bikes cost Rs. 6.9 per kilometer, electric bikes cost only Rs. 0.7 per kilometer, demonstrating the cost efficiency of electric mobility.

The Ministry of Industries and Production reaffirmed its commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainable transport solutions, ensuring a greener and more economically resilient Pakistan.

