highly anticipated games in 2023

Whether you’re a PC gamer, a console gamer, or just love playing games online with your friends, there’s something for everyone in the top 10 highly anticipated games to be released in 2023. From action-packed shooters to street-fighting that will challenge your brain, this list has something for gamers of all ages and interests. So read on to learn more about the hottest upcoming releases, and start planning which ones you’re going to play first!

List of Best 10 Highly Awaited Games That Are Going To Be Release in 2023

Even if there are still some remarkable video games that are scheduled to be released before the end of this year, there is already a decent list of upcoming games for 2023:

Dead Space Remake

Early in 2023, Dead Space, a modern classic developed by Motive Studio and published by EA, will make a splash alongside Resident Evil, another survival-horror brand. Since 2013’s more polarizing Dead Space 3 for PS3 and Xbox 360, development on the series has halted; with any luck, this hiatus will lead to a “redemption” for EA on par with Capcom’s high accolades.

The game will use modern gaming technology to its fullest potential while staying true to the original storyline. On January 27th, 2023, the PS5, XSX|S, and PC versions of the Dead Space Remake will be released.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Since EA wasted so much time with the Star Wars license in gaming, fans have been hoping for a game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It included an interesting mashup of lightsaber-focused action, Souls-like, and Metroidvania-like gameplay components, with an engaging new plot and cast of characters that fit into the canon of the universe.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, set five years after the events of the original film, has finally been announced after years of speculation and being one of the worst-kept secrets in the film industry. Fans are hopeful that developer Respawn Entertainment will build on the success of Fallen Order by making Cal Kestis a more interesting protagonist, but other than that, not much is known about the game. Expect Star Wars: Jedi Survivor to hit shelves in 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI

The next mainstream numbered entry in the RPG titan will be led by producer and designer Naoki Yoshida, who is widely regarded as leading the stunning turnaround of the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV after its rough launch. It looks like Final Fantasy XVI will return to a traditional fantasy setting, albeit with a darker fantasy twist.

So far, trailers have shown off the game’s fast-paced combat system reminiscent of Devil May Cry, the game’s forthcoming riveting character and political drama, and the significance of the Eikons (summons) to the plot. Released in the summer of 2023 on the PlayStation 5, it has the potential to be one of the best Final Fantasy games ever made.

Spider-Man 2

After the success of Insomniac’s Spider-Man game in 2018, which is widely considered to be one of the best modern superhero games, a sequel seemed certain to be announced. The narrative was acclaimed for being a fascinating, heartfelt devotion to the character’s Marvel Comics mythos; the freedom of movement was lauded, and the combat was hailed as excitingly acrobatic.

Now that Mile Morales has introduced the world to the new Spider-Man, there is a lot of pressure on Spider-Man 2. Players will get to witness this new adventure for themselves in 2023 on PS5, and the reveal trailer promises an exciting battle against Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Starfield

Bethesda Softworks, the maker of popular western RPGs, is releasing Starfield, an original intellectual property set in the science fiction genre. For fans, the wait has been excruciating, especially given the studio’s track record of delays, but at least they’ve had some good glimpses into the game’s setting, story, and gameplay in the meantime.

After the battle between the two main factions in The Settled System, players will assume the role of a member of the space exploration group Constellation. Major draws will be the ability to explore the vast world of The Settled Systems, complete the main questline and innumerable side quests, and use a variety of role-playing elements to craft one’s own adventures in a deep Star Trek-like setting. The release date for Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and PC is slated for the first half of 2023.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

As the initial Resident Evil 4 is widely considered to be among the best survival-horror games of all time, fans have high hopes for the impending resident evil 4 remake. Capcom’s recent track record of success implies that it will be able to live up to the high expectations set by the original.

True believers will have high expectations. Despite the fact that the original game has been faithfully recreated and ported multiple times, it will be interesting to see whether the remake takes a more “horror” approach, like 2019’s critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake. A taste of this horrifying new direction and a somber Leon Kennedy were shown in the recent trailer, and fans won’t have to wait long for the reveal-to-release, as the remake is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023, for PS5, XSX|S, and PC.

Diablo IV

Since Diablo III’s initial 2012 release, the series has become one of the most iconic and defining games in the action-RPG subgenre, and Diablo IV is soon to follow. After the events of the Reaper of Souls downloadable content pack, the protagonist of Nephalem will go on a mission to vanquish Lilith, the demon daughter of Mephisto, who has been resurrected by cultists in the Sanctuary world.

Diablo IV will be the first game in the series to have an open-world environment, complete with player vs player combat, randomly generated dungeons, and a variety of optional quests. All of this promises to be quite exciting when it is finally released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, and PC.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom’s main fighting game series, Street Fighter, will return with its sixth installment in 2019. Street Fighter 6 appears to be the most significant entry in the mainstream series to date, with the return of many fan-favorite gameplay elements and the addition of a story-driven mode.

All the classics are available, including local, online, and arcade play, but there’s also a new World Tour mode that blends action-adventure gameplay with 3D scenery and story progression, and it looks great doing it. It seems like the Drive Guage will become an integral part of the gameplay, forcing players to think outside the box as they choose between five unique abilities. The release date for Street Fighter 6 for PS4, PS5, XSX|S, and PC is set for sometime in 2023.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The release window for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been pushed out from its original March release date, and fans are naturally skeptical that Square Enix will stick to their word this time. It sounds too good to be true given that would indicate both FF VII Rebirth and XVI will come within a year of one another, but the annual stream provided great news nonetheless for longtime fans.

The webcast featured a clip that teased the story’s progression and how Aerith, Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth will change during it. This is especially interesting given that the Remake series will be making some significant changes to the original’s narrative structure. The PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release in the winter of 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Rocksteady hasn’t developed a significant game since Arkham Knight in 2015, despite the developer’s widespread renown for the Batman: Arkham series, which redefined the Dark Knight and the wider superhero genre. There had been much conjecture about the studio’s next big game, but now we know: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Players will assume the roles of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X to combat Brainiac and the League of Shadows in the same universe as Arkham Asylum. As a bonus, the game will support cooperative play, and its release date, sometime in the first half of 2023, has already been fixed in stone.

Final Wrap

Whether you’re a fan of electronic games or not, it’s hard to deny that they are becoming more and more popular every year. This year is no exception, with some hotly anticipated new releases on the horizon. So whether you’re gearing up for an exciting gaming season or just curious about what’s coming next, we’ve got all the details for you here. Be sure to check out our website for even more information on upcoming games and gaming technology!

