Nokia feature phones have their own swag and no one can deny that. We know how many people out there are still in love with Nokia feature phones. Now, HMD has added two new affordable feature phones to its lineup called Nokia 125 and Nokia 150.

HMD Announces Nokia 125 &150 Feature Phones

All the smartphone users would love to use these feature phones as secondary handsets while for feature phone lovers, these phones are the best choice. Both feature phones are coming with 2.4” QVGA screens, simple clean polycarbonate designs and promise long-lasting batteries. Both phones have identical footprints and run on the Series 30+ platform. These phones are coming with the support of dual SIM support, 3.5mm headphone jacks, Bluetooth and FM radio receivers.

The Nokia 150 is offering bonus of a built-in MP3 player, VGA camera with flash and a micro SD card slot that is supporting up to 32GB of expandable storage. These two phones are featuring removable 1,020 mAh batteries which charge over microUSB. Nokia promises 19.4 hours of talk time and over 23 days of standby for both models.

The Nokia 125 will be available in black and white colours at a retail price of $24/€22. While the Nokia 150, on the other hand, will be offered in red, cyan and black colours at the price of $29/€27.

