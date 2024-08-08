HMD Barbie Phone Coming Soon!

HMD and Mattel collaborate on a retro-inspired mobile device with a touch of pink magic!

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Aug 8, 2024
HMD Barbie phone

HMD and Mattel are teaming up to bring a touch of pink magic to the world of mobile phones. The highly anticipated HMD Barbie phone is set to launch later this month, and new details have emerged about this nostalgic device.

Designed for fans of the iconic doll, the HMD Barbie phone is a clamshell feature phone with a retro charm. It boasts a compact design with a 2.8-inch main display and a smaller 1.77-inch cover screen. While not a smartphone, it offers the basic functionalities like calling, texting, and taking photos with its 0.3MP camera.

HDM Barbie Phone      HDM Barbie Phone

The phone is expected to run on either the S30+ or KaiOS operating system, providing a user-friendly experience. It also includes 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Powered by a 1,450mAh battery, the Barbie phone aims to offer decent battery life.

With its pink color scheme and fashionable design, the Barbie phone is more than just a communication device; it’s a fashion accessory that captures the essence of the beloved doll.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building among Barbie fans who are eager to get their hands on this unique piece of nostalgia

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Nayab KhanLast Updated: Aug 8, 2024
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing the key data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple channels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>