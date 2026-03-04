At MWC 2026, HMD Global announced an ambitious plan to modernize its feature phones by adding features usually seen in smartphones. The company aims to provide more digital access to users who are under-connected, especially in regions where smartphones are still not widespread. HMD will bring the key features to feature phones include a digital wallet, an AI assistant, and video calling.

One of the biggest highlights is HMD’s new digital wallet. This service will allow users to receive, store, and withdraw money safely through local payment systems. HMD emphasizes that security is a top priority, offering device-level protection with PIN access. The digital wallet is developed in partnership with fintech company Kivi3 and blockchain firm Polygon Labs. Initially launching in India during the first half of 2026, HMD plans to expand the service to other countries later in the year. By bringing financial services to feature phones, HMD hopes to provide more people with access to secure digital transactions.

HMD Brings AI, Video Calling, and Digital Wallets to Feature Phones

AI is another major feature coming to these devices. HMD is collaborating with India’s Sarvam AI to create a voice-controlled assistant for its feature phones. The AI assistant will help users perform everyday tasks such as making calls, setting alarms, and turning on the torch. Additionally, it will offer a chat-based experience for answering simple questions. This integration of AI into feature phones represents a significant step forward in making smart features accessible on more basic devices.

HMD is also working on an AI companion designed specifically for elderly users. Co-developed with InTouch, this companion will provide personalized interactions to help reduce feelings of loneliness among seniors. The service will first undergo pilot testing in Europe and, based on the results, will eventually be rolled out globally. This project highlights HMD’s focus on inclusive technology and addressing the needs of different age groups.

Video calling is another key addition to HMD’s feature phones. The company is launching the Xpress Chat app, which will allow users to make video calls using the front-facing camera. Beyond video conferencing, the app will support group chats, voice messaging, and photo sharing. With these features, HMD aims to improve communication options for people who rely on feature phones, bringing them closer to the experience of modern smartphones.

By combining AI, financial tools, and improved communication features, HMD is positioning its feature phones as more than just basic devices. The company’s efforts are focused on providing access to modern technology while keeping devices affordable and easy to use. This approach could make a big difference for people in emerging markets who have limited access to smartphones or digital services.