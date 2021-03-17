HMD Global has announced one phone so far in 2021. Now, the company is planning to bring a number of Nokia phones next month. HMD officially Confirms New Nokia Phones are Coming on April 8. The company will adopt a new naming scheme with a series letter + number. According to the latest leaks, three phones are coming.

HMD Confirms New Nokia Phones are Coming on April 8

Those will be the Nokia G10, X10 and X20. The G-series will include entry-level phones and the X series will house mid-rangers.

We currently do not know much about the devices. But the rumours claimed that the G10 is powered by an Helio P22 chipset. On the other hand, X10 and X20 will feature 5G connectivity. These will come with the Snapdragon 480 chipset. There is only one 5G-enabled Nokia right now, the 8.3. So HMD is behind the competition in terms of 5G rollout.

The previous reports also claim that the company is working on devices like the Nokia 6.4 and 7.4. It is not clear yet what HMD will do with these devices. Whether the company will rename them or will choose other naming schemes.

No worries, we will get more information in the coming days. The event will be live-streamed starting at 3:00 pm UTC. The hashtag for the event is #LoveTrustKeep.

