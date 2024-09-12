The company launched the HMD Fusion earlier this month and is now available in Europe. The phone will cost €269.99 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and €299.99 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. HMD Fusion aims to offer a unique experience with its modular design and improved specs.

One of the phone’s key selling points is its Fusion outfits—interchangeable covers that can add various features to the device. These covers can enhance functionality by introducing features like wireless charging, rugged protection, or even a ring light for better photography. The modular design allows users to customize the phone to suit their needs, making it an attractive option for those who like to personalize their devices.

HMD Fusion is Now Available with Modular Design and Impressive Specs

However, HMD isn’t the first company to venture into modular phones. Previous attempts by other manufacturers have not seen much success, raising some scepticism about the future of this design approach. Still, HMD seems optimistic, and only time will tell if the Fusion can break the trend and carve out a niche in the market.

At launch, only the phone itself is available for purchase, with the Fusion outfits will be available between October and December. This means that early adopters will have to wait a bit before they can fully take advantage of the modular features. For those who can’t wait, HMD offers a Fusion Development Toolkit that allows users to 3D print their own designs, offering a DIY option for those who are creatively inclined.

In terms of specifications, the HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. While this is decent, some may argue that HMD should have opted for a 120 Hz OLED display instead, given the competition. The phone has with a 108 MP main camera and a 50 MP selfie camera, making it a strong contender in the photography department.

See Also: HMD Barbie Flip Phone: A Nostalgic Nod to the Past

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which provides solid performance for a mid-range smartphone. The Fusion also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their devices.

Overall, the HMD Fusion offers an intriguing mix of modular innovation and solid hardware. Whether the modular design will resonate with consumers remains to be seen, but for those looking for a customizable smartphone experience, the Fusion could be an exciting option.