HMD Skyline Geekbench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset

According to the latest reports, HMD Global is developing a new smartphone dubbed “Skyline.” It bears a striking resemblance to the classic Lumia phones. Recently, the smartphone surfaced on Geekbench revealing some details about the HMD Skyline. The Geekbench score confirms the high-performance potential of this device. It seems to be a promising new entrant in the smartphone market and aims to blend modern technology with a nostalgic design. Let’s dig into what the device offers.

HMD Skyline: The Upcoming Device with Lumia DNA and Impressive Specs

Hardware and Performance

The Skyline’s motherboard is code-named “Tomcat.” It indicates its internal designation. The smartphone runs on Android 14. Moreover, it has 8GB of RAM to promise smooth and efficient performance. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, known for its balance of power and efficiency, will probably make the Skyline a formidable mid-range contender.

Display and Camera

According to leaks, the Skyline will boast a stunning 120Hz OLED display with FHD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and smooth visuals. The high-refresh-rate screen is perfect for gamers and media enthusiasts. It will offer them a premium viewing experience.

Furthermore, the Skyline’s camera setup is equally impressive. It will boast a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. This versatile array will cater to diverse photography needs, from detailed landscapes to close-up shots. The 32MP front selfie snapper will reportedly deliver high-quality selfies and video calls, making it a good option for photography lovers.

Battery and Charging

The HMD Skyline will boast a 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will allow users to quickly recharge and stay connected throughout the day. The robust battery, combined with efficient power management from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 hints at excellent battery performance.

Durability and Design

The Skyline is rated IP67, providing noteworthy protection against dust and water. This durability feature ensures that the device can resist different environmental challenges, making it a trustworthy choice for users with active lifestyles.

Pricing and Variants

Based on earlier leaks, the Skyline will come with a price tag of €460 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Moreover, there will be a Business Edition with a price tag of around €520. It will likely offer additional features or services for professional use.

The HMD Skyline seems a promising addition to the smartphone market, combining powerful performance, outstanding camera capabilities, and durable design. With its competitive pricing and nostalgic Lumia-inspired aesthetics, the upcoming handset is set to entice a wide range of customers.