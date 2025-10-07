HMD Global, known for making affordable feature phones and KaiOS-powered smart feature phones, is teasing a brand-new device, the HMD Touch 4G, which the company calls a “hybrid phone.” The teaser has created curiosity among users who wonder what exactly makes this device different from regular feature phones or smartphones.

HMD Teases Its First-Ever Hybrid Phone – The HMD Touch 4G

According to leaks from tipster smashx_60, the HMD Touch 4G is a compact device with a touchscreen display. Interestingly, it doesn’t appear to run on Android, setting it apart from most phones in today’s market.

The leaked images show a small phone that resembles the Nokia N9, but in a much smaller form. The back panel features a circular camera module housing a single rear camera with a flash. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, an extra button at the top, and a front home key, giving it a mix of classic and modern design touches.

More leaks reveal that the device may feature a 3.2-inch touchscreen and a selfie camera capable of video calls. The package might also include a fast charger and a protective case, which adds extra value for buyers.

According to a hands-on preview shared by Hikari Calyx, the phone runs on a feature phone OS with a Symbian-like interface. HMD has used similar software platforms in the past, such as Series 30+ and Mocor OS, both offering a simple and user-friendly experience.

This means the device won’t support Android apps or Google services, and its system seems even simpler than KaiOS. Still, it promises smooth performance for basic functions like calling, texting, and light internet browsing.

A Fresh Take on Feature Phones

The HMD Touch 4G appears to combine the simplicity of feature phones with the modern appeal of a touchscreen interface. While touchscreen feature phones aren’t entirely new, this one could offer a unique experience with HMD’s design and software approach.

The company is expected to officially launch the HMD Touch 4G later this week, where more details about its features, pricing, and availability will be revealed. If the leaks are accurate, the HMD Touch 4G could appeal to users who appreciate old-school Nokia reliability but still want a bit of modern convenience.