Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Features Gameplay To Drum Up Hype
According to the latest reports, Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software have recently released the Hogwarts Legacy launch trailer. There had been hype for this upcoming open-world, action role-playing game in the 1800s wizarding world for months. The good part about this trailer is that it features gameplay to drum up hype for its launch. The game is all set to make its debut on February 10. So, brace yourselves to experience the magic.
Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Surfaces Online
The point worth mentioning here is that beginning as a fifth year, game players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations. They will be able to explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, and much more. The gamers will also be able to upgrade their talents and customize their characters in order to become the witch or wizard they want to be.