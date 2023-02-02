Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Features Gameplay To Drum Up Hype

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software have recently released the Hogwarts Legacy launch trailer. There had been hype for this upcoming open-world, action role-playing game in the 1800s wizarding world for months. The good part about this trailer is that it features gameplay to drum up hype for its launch. The game is all set to make its debut on February 10. So, brace yourselves to experience the magic.

Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Surfaces Online

The point worth mentioning here is that beginning as a fifth year, game players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations. They will be able to explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, and much more. The gamers will also be able to upgrade their talents and customize their characters in order to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Guided by the Wizard's Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries. Go check out the two-minute trailer: Hogwarts Legacy Launch will be on February 10. Moreover, the game will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The point worth mentioning here is that PS4 and Xbox One versions will be available on April 4 while the Switch version is set for release on July 25, 2023.