The years of transphobic comments made by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling have made Hogwarts Legacy one of the most controversial video games of all time. Despite the backlash against it, Hogwarts Legacy is already a major hit on Steam and Twitch. Hogwarts Legacy is currently the best-selling game on Steam. With Deluxe Edition owners able to play early, it’s already the most popular game on Twitch in advance of its official release. According to the statistics revealed by SteamDB, nearly, 489,139 players are playing the game on Steam before its actual launch.

Almost 500,000 Players are Playing Hogwarts Legacy on Steam before Its Actual Release

Hogwarts Legacy won’t officially launch until February 10. However, the players who paid extra for the deluxe edition were able to get started up to 72 hours early, on February 7. The game doesn’t appear on the Steam top 100 because it’s not officially released yet. However, if it did it would hold the number three spot right now, ahead of PUBG and just behind Dota 2.

Similar numbers can be seen on Twitch as well. According to analyst platform Gamesight, Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest single-player game launch in Twitch history based on concurrent viewers. The game surpassed Elden Ring and trailed only Valorant and Lost Ark for the overall top spot.

It is interesting to see how many people download the game after its official release.

