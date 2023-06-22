Education Minister Asks HEC To Withdraw Notification After Twitter Outcry Over Holi Celebration

For all those who are unaware, Salman Sufi heads the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit. According to him, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has recently asked HEC Pakistan to withdraw a notification in which it took oddity to the Hindu festival of Holi celebration at a Pakistani university.

HEC Directed To Withdraw Notification After an Uproar Over Holi Celebration at Islamabad University

Sufi tweeted after the media reported the notification:

“Have spoken to Rana Tanveer sahib, and he has taken stern notice of the notification by the HEC on discouraging religious festivals and has asked them to withdraw it”

The point worth mentioning here is that the notification was sent by HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail to vice-chancellors and heads of institutions. In the letter, the HEC claimed the “widely reported/publicized” Holi event by the platform of a university had caused concern. It was being told that it had disadvantageously affected the country’s image. It was being said that: “it is heartbreaking to see activities that show a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and a decline in the country’s Islamic identity.”

Let me tell you that the HEC letter did not name the university in question. In one of the videos surfacing on social media, students are seen dancing and throwing colors with loud music playing in the background. According to the activist Ammar Ali Jan, the commission needs to be more concerned about the “dismal state of education” in Pakistan. He stated that Pakistani universities are not even ranked in the top 1,000 yet. HEC is more anxious about students celebrating Holi. Such mislaid priorities are the reason for the intellectual/moral decay we see in society. What do you think about that?

There had been no further words regarding this matter yet. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Google Pixel Takes Shot At Apple In A Hilarious Way – PhoneWorld