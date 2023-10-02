Honda CG 125 Becomes One of the Top Twitter Trends Amid Nawaz Sharif’s Return

The citizens of Pakistan have a long history of getting lured by ordinary gifts presented by the political elite to serve the latter’s interest. In this regard, the famous bike Honda CG 125 became one of the top trends on Twitter. It is because one of the party workers of PMLN during a public gathering announced that the individual who will bring more people for the welcome of the party’s chief will be awarded a Honda CG 125 bike.

Furthermore, the party worker said,

This is a big announcement, I hope my team will win. You are told that whoever brings more people to welcome Nawaz Sharif on October 21 will get a Honda 125.

The development has sparked debate across different social media platforms with most of the people mocking the announcement made by the party worker. The political opponents also got a chance to ridicule the PMLN.

The announcement of awarding a Honda CG 125 bike for bringing more individuals to a political gathering has also raised questions regarding the state of political engagement and the priorities of citizens in the country. While political rallies and gatherings are a vital part of any democracy, the emphasis on material rewards for participation has led to concerns about the overall condition of the political discourse in the country.

Also read:

Twitter Misinformation Reporting Feature Axed by X: What’s Next?