Honda Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Worldwide – Why?

There are instances when a certain vehicle model from a major automobile company gets an issue and the company calls all the models back for fixing it. One such incident happened recently with Honda Motors. According to Reuters, Honda Motor is recalling around 1.3 million vehicles from around the globe owing to a potential problem with the rearview camera image.

Which vehicles were recalled?

The sources informed that the recall comprises some 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport cars. Furthermore, the recall contains 1.2 million U.S. vehicles, 88,000 in Canada, and 16,000 in Mexico. Previously, Honda extended its warranty to vehicles impacted by the same problem in 2021. In its filing with NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the company received around 273,870 warranty claims related to the same issue in the last 5 years or so. However, no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue have ever surfaced.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that a faulty communication coaxial cable connector is the main cause of the problem. In order to fix it, the company will install a better cable fixed between the existing display audio and terminal connections of the car along with a straightening cover over the car cable connector to link the audio display unit in a proper manner.

