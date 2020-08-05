Honda Recalls 600,000+ SUVs and Vans Due to Faulty Software

The giant vehicle manufacturer Honda has recently taken a hilarious decision. The company is recalling 608,000 SUVs and vans. The reason for this summoning back of vehicles is the faulty software. Various malfunctions can be caused due to this software. Like, the failure of the backup camera and the driver display to malfunction or reboot. The recalls will start on September 23rd.

The driver display malfunction can cause the display to not show important information like speed, engine oil pressure, and gear selector position until the vehicle is turned off and on again. The displays can also randomly reboot, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Honda will inform owners, but they’ll have to get the software reprogrammed by a dealer. No easy over-the-air software fix here. According to a company’s spokesperson,

Many owners will have to go to a dealer for a fix.

Another recall involves 500,000 of those same vehicles which include the 2019-2021 Pilots and the 2019-2020 Passports again, but only 2019-2020 Odysseys. These vehicles are also malfunctioning with their “[i]ncorrect central network software programming” that can lead to “several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.”

The problem can also affect the in-car audio. Owners of these vehicles will have the choice of either downloading an over-the-air fix or visiting a dealer.

It’s not happening the first time that Honda has had a problem with software tripping up its rear camera systems. Previously, it has recalled nearly 232,000 Accords and Insights in 2018 for a similar problem.

