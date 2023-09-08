Honda Teams Up with Tesla: A Game-Changer for Electric Vehicle Charging

Recently, the famous vehicle manufacturer has forged an agreement with Elon Musk’s Tesla to use the latter’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for Honda vehicles starting in 2025. The agreement between the two car manufacturing companies took place on Thursday (Sept 8).

As per a source, Honda mentioned that it will introduce a new EV in North America in 2025 that will arrive with an NACS port. Afterward, all Honda EVs launched in the region will have the Tesla charging port. According to Honda, EVs that will be sold in North America before 2025 will receive a charging adapter to make them compatible with Tesla’s charging system,

Honda isn’t the first company to do so. Earlier, Nissan, Ford and GM also announced their plans to adopt Tesla’s charging tech. In addition, the California-based EV maker Fisker also signed an agreement for NACS charging compatibility in August.

The adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) by multiple major automakers highlights the growing trend of industry collaboration in the electric vehicle market. As more companies embrace standardized charging systems, it not only benefits consumers by reducing charging infrastructure fragmentation but also accelerates the transition to electric mobility.

