Honda Unveils the All Electric SUV Prologue 2024 – Check Out its New Features!

Gradually, all of the major automakers are adopting electric vehicles. Some are still in the process of developing their first electric model, whereas the majority have already introduced at least one. However, did you realize that Honda is not among those companies? After the Honda Clarity was removed from the market a few years ago, it now appears that Honda is getting ready to introduce the 2024 Honda Prologue SUV, the first in a new series of electric vehicles.

In contrast to Clarity, the Prologue presents a unique approach to design through the adoption of a marginally more practical tone. This stands in contrast to certain corporations that have seized the electric vehicle (EV) era as a chance to entirely reimagine their automobile design philosophies.

Here are the detailed features of the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue.

Design:

If we talk about the design, the Honda Prologue will not reinvent the wheel. While not unappealing, it certainly does not resemble the futuristic spacecraft that some consumers envision when purchasing an electric vehicle.

Front-end styling is fairly conventional for an SUV, featuring streamlined headlights and a grille positioned toward the lower portion of the front. Rear styling is marginally sportier, featuring slender taillights and a Honda logo that spans the distance between them.

Overall, the Prologue appears comparatively sporty for an “SUV,” with wheels that are slightly excessive in relation to the vehicle’s dimensions. Despite being marketed as an SUV, the vehicle will likely be more comparable in dimensions to a crossover, such as the Kia EV6 or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Performance:

There will be three distinct variants of the Honda Prologue: Prologue Elite, Prologue Touring, and Prologue EX. Both the EX and the Touring are available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, whereas the Elite is exclusive to all-wheel drive. Moreover, each variant of all-wheel drive is equipped with two motors.

Charging and Range:

Although Honda has not disclosed precise range figures for the Prologue, it has stated that it anticipates achieving a 300-mile range on a complete charge, as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This, however, pertains to the front-wheel-drive EX model, which presumably provides a longer range on the same-sized battery despite having inferior performance. Superiorly performing high-end variants will almost certainly have a lower price range. The prologue is typically anticipated to have a range of between 250 and 300 miles.

The maximum charging rate is 155 kilowatts, which is acceptable but somewhat slow in comparison to many other electric vehicles currently available. The vehicle will reportedly reach 65 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes when connected to a 155kW DC rapid charger, according to Honda.

Design and technology:

Although the interior of the Honda Prologue does not significantly alter the competition, it does feature a respectable assortment of tactile knobs and controls in comparison to numerous contemporary alternatives. The 11.3-inch center display integrates the infotainment system manufactured by Honda. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also supported, so you are not obligated to use Honda’s infotainment system.

Even the least expensive base model of the Prologue will feature heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, and wireless charging. In addition to two rows and five seats, the vehicle features 25.2 cubic feet of cargo space located behind the second row.

Price and Release Date:

Although exact pricing information for the Honda Prologue has not yet been disclosed, Honda has estimated that it will begin in the “upper $40,000s.” Put simply, the starting price for the base variant of the vehicle is anticipated to be between $48,000 and $49,000, while more expensive models are priced higher. The Honda Prologue is expected to be released by the end of 2023, with deliveries of the car fixed for early 2024.

