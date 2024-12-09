Honor 100 GT Launch Set for December 16; Design Teased

Honor has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming GT-branded products, confirming that they will debut in China on December 16th at 7:30 PM local time. While the company has yet to reveal the exact lineup, strong speculation points towards the Honor 100 GT as a key player.

A recent teaser shared on Weibo offers a glimpse into the design of one of the new GT devices. The image showcases a rectangular rear camera module housing two sensors and a unique pill-shaped LED element. A prominent “GT” inscription adorns one corner of the module, adding a touch of flair. The phone is shown in a striking white or silver colorway. The teaser also confirms that the device will run on Honor’s proprietary MagicOS.

Expected Features of the Honor 100 GT

Previous leaks have suggested that the Honor 100 GT will be powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boast a “high-density silicon” battery for extended usage. The device is expected to feature a flat LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and advanced eye-protection technology to reduce strain on the eyes.

In terms of imaging, the Honor 100 GT is rumored to sport a 50-megapixel Sony “IMX9xx” primary rear sensor, promising exceptional image quality. For enhanced security, the handset is likely to be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking.

Building on the Success of the Honor 90 GT

The upcoming launch follows the successful debut of the Honor 90 GT, which boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system featuring a Sony IMX800 main sensor, and a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED display. The Honor 90 GT also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day.

The launch of the new GT-branded products is highly anticipated, with the Honor 100 GT expected to be a key contender in the premium smartphone market.

As the December 16th launch date approaches, further details and official announcements are likely to emerge, providing a clearer picture of what Honor has in store for its latest flagship offerings.