Honor 10X Lite Launched with 6.67-inch Display, 48MP Quad Cameras





Now, officially launched the Honor 10X Lite mid-range mobile phone in Saudi Arabia. It has an outstanding punch-hole display and a 48-megapixel four-camera setup on the back. The mobile is provided with fast battery charging support.

Specifications and Features

The 10X Lite has a size of 165.65 x 76.88 x 8.25 mm. It has an IPS LCD 6.67 inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full-HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The phone has 90.3 percent display space, the company claims. Under the hood of the Honor, 10X Lite is the dated chipset Kirin 710. The SoC and 4 GGB RAM are combined.

The Honor new smartphone 10X Lite has a 128 GB internal capacity and an extra microSD slot. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for the taking of selfies. The Honor, 10X Lite has a quad-camera setup with an 8-megapixel superwide camera, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on its back.

The 5,000mAh battery in the Honor newly launched 10X Lite keeps lights on. It is enabled by quick charge technology from 22.5W SuperCharge. Android 10 OS and Magic UI 3.1 are booted by the device. The handset supports Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google applications and services. There is a side-facing fingerprint sensor with a dual 4 G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and audio jack with a size of 3.5 mm.

Pricing & Availability

In Saudi Arabia, the Honor 10X Lite arrived for SAR 799 ($213). It is available in three shades, Icelandic Frost, Black Midnight, and Green Emerald. The smartphone is coming to Russia as well. There is no news on Honor’s new smartphone availability in other markets yet. Honor users have a little wait to grab a new device in hands

