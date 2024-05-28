Honor 200 & Honor 200 Pro Debut In China

Honor launched its latest series of smartphones earlier today in China. Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are the newest members of the Honor Family. The duo shares the same look and key hardware with 6.7-inch OLEDs (FHD+ 120Hz), and 50MP main and portrait cameras. Moreover, they have the same 5,200mAh batteries with 100W wired charging.

Honor 200 & 200 Pro Specs!

Honor 200 Pro boasts a more capable Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 66W wireless charging while the Vanilla 200 comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and lacks wireless charging. The 200 Pro also gets a dedicated Honor C1+ chip for enhanced wireless and cellular connectivity.

Talking about the camera setup, the main camera on the back of the 200 Pro comes with a custom H9000 sensor – a 50MP 1/1.3″ shooter based on the Omnivision OV50H. It is the same sensor used on the flagship Honor Magic6 Pro with 1.2µm pixels, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS. On the other hand, the vanilla model dials back to a 1/1.56” IMX906 main sensor with f/1.95 aperture and OIS.

The duo uses a 50MP IMX856 telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS. Honor has also partnered with legendary French photography studio Harcourt on a new Harcourt portrait mode that emulates professional studio lighting with the help of AI. The Harcourt portrait mode has been trained with a machine learning process of Harcourt portraits. It dials exposure, light and shadow, and tone enhancement to produce studio-grade portrait shots. The third camera on the back is a 12MP ultrawide lens with autofocus and a dedicated 2.5cm macro mode. Both Honor smartphones also pack 50MP front-facing cameras. Moreover, they run MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Price & Availability!

Honor 200 Price starts at CNY 2,699 ($372) for its 12/256GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,199 ($442) for the 16/512GB version. Honor 200 Pro Price starts at CNY 3,499 ($483) for the baseline 12/256GB trim and tops out at CNY 4,499 ($621) for its 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version.

The duo will be available on open sale in China from May 31. Additionally, Honor is holding a global launch event for the 200 series on June 12 in Paris where the pricing and availability for international markets will be disclosed.