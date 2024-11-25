Honor 300 Series Set to Launch on December 2: Pre-Order Now!

Honor officially announced the launch of its latest flagship lineup, the highly anticipated Honor 300 series. The series will include Honor 300 Pro & Honor 300, all set to make their debut on December 2. The company announced via Weibo that the duo will debut with MagicOS 9 pre-installed.

The good news is that Honor fans in China can now secure their spot in line as pre-orders are open on the official website. If you are a Chinese resident, you need to deposit approximately CNY 999 ($140 or €130) to reserve one of these highly anticipated smartphones. There have been no official words regarding the additional pricing and availability of the phones yet. However, only a few days are left in their launch. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

Honor 300 Series To Debut Soon: Here’s What We Know

Honor has teased different lifestyle images and renders, showcasing the sleek design of the Honor 300 series. The purple Honor 300 and Sand Gold Honor 300 Pro are the standout color options, offering a combination of elegance and modernity. We still don’t know whether there will be an Ultra variant. However, earlier leaks hinted at a model featuring a periscope lens, potentially positioning it as a photography-focused powerhouse. Anyhow, there’s been no information on whether this device will debut alongside the Honor 300 and 300 Pro or at a later date.

The Honor 300 Pro will reportedly bring a robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, catering to power users who demand speed and efficiency. With MagicOS 9 onboard, users can anticipate a seamless, feature-rich experience. The December 2 launch is confirmed for China. However, there’s no word yet on when these smartphones will make their international debut.

The Honor 300 series launch is shaping up to be a substantial milestone for the company. From cutting-edge hardware to striking design choices, these smartphones aim to deliver a premium experience. So, stay tuned for December 2 to find all the details and features Honor has in store.

Check Out: Redmi K80 Pro Brings Telephoto Revolution to the K Series – PhoneWorld