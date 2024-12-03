Honor 300 Ultra Launched – Specs, Price & Availability

Honor has introduced a new ultra model in the Honor 300 series. The flagship model adds to the existing Honor 300 and 300 Pro. The Honor 300 Ultra comes with advanced camera technology and premium specifications. The sales in China start on December 6, with global availability reportedly expected later. One of the standout features is the 50MP periscope lens (IMX858) offering 3.8x optical zoom and an f/3.0 aperture. The main camera includes a 50MP main lens (IMX906) with OIS along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The periscope lens improves photography through Honor’s AI Light Control Engine, preserving natural light and shadow details. Meanwhile, the Harcourt Portrait mode, known for its studio-style lighting effects, is also featured in the ultra model.

In terms of display, it features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. For security, the display also integrates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and that’s exclusive for the ultra model.

Performance-wise, the Honor 300 Ultra is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone runs on the latest Android 15 with MagicOS 9 as the Android skin.

Furthermore, the Ultra variant features a 5,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. The additional features include dual satellite connectivity and an IP65 rating.

The Honor 300 Ultra is available in Camellia White and Ink Rock Black colors and is priced between CNY 4,199 ($577) and CNY 4,699 ($646).

Also read:

Honor 300 Ultra: A Premium Arrival on December 2