Just recently, the parent company has revealed the latest P-series flagships, Honor also revealed another smartphone, Honor 30S. The newly launched smartphone has come with some impressive specs as compared to its predecessors. Honor 30S has come with premium glass and aluminium design and dual-mode 5G. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Honor 30S Goes Official with Kirin 820 5G SoC

First of all, Honor 30S has come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS with a punch-hole display. There is a 16MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. Moreover, you will get a fingerprint scanner on the right-hand-side of the phone.

The phone has come with a square-shaped quad-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical and up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth helper.

More interestingly, the phone has come with the Kirin 820 5G SoC which packs an eight-core architecture with four ARM-Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.84GHz alongside four ARM-A76 cores with varying clock speeds.

Furthermore, the phone has Magic UI 3.1.1 based on Android 10 without GMS services. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging support. Moreover, the phone will be available in blue, black, green and gradient colours. The pricing detail of the phone is as follows: