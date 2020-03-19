Finally, we came to know the official launch date of Honor 30S. Last week, we got to see the phone in a couple of colours. Honour has revealed that it is going to launch its smartphone on March 30 on Chinese social network Weibo. The company also confirmed that Honor 30S will be coming with the support of 5G networks.

Honor 30S to Launch on March 30

There are no more details, but we know that 30S sports a notch-less display. Honor 30S will be running on a Kirin 820 SoC, pack quad rear cameras, and support 40W fast charging. Some leaked images showed that 30S will come in at least two colors – White and Orange.

Below are the some expected specs of Honor 30S:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Magic UI 2.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 GPU Mali-G77 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)