Honor 30S to Launch on March 30
Finally, we came to know the official launch date of Honor 30S. Last week, we got to see the phone in a couple of colours. Honour has revealed that it is going to launch its smartphone on March 30 on Chinese social network Weibo. The company also confirmed that Honor 30S will be coming with the support of 5G networks.
There are no more details, but we know that 30S sports a notch-less display. Honor 30S will be running on a Kirin 820 SoC, pack quad rear cameras, and support 40W fast charging. Some leaked images showed that 30S will come in at least two colors – White and Orange.
Below are the some expected specs of Honor 30S:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 2.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|GPU
|Mali-G77
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
|Features
|AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable