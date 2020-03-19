Honor 30S to Launch on March 30

Finally, we came to know the official launch date of Honor 30S. Last week, we got to see the phone in a couple of colours. Honour has revealed that it is going to launch its smartphone on March 30 on Chinese social network Weibo. The company also confirmed that Honor 30S will be coming with the support of 5G networks.

There are no more details, but we know that 30S sports a notch-less display. Honor 30S will be running on a Kirin 820 SoC, pack quad rear cameras, and support 40W fast charging. Some leaked images showed that 30S will come in at least two colors – White and Orange.

Below are the some expected specs of Honor 30S:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMagic UI 2.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 820
GPUMali-G77
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable

