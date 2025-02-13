Honor is gearing up to launch the successors to its Honor 300 series, just months after their debut in December. A recent leak from China has provided key specs of the upcoming Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro, particularly regarding their chipsets and camera enhancements.

Honor 400 and 400 Pro: Early Leaks Reveal These Key Specs

According to the leak, the Honor 400 Pro will retain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same high-performance processor used in its predecessor, the Honor 300 Pro. This decision suggests that Honor is confident in the chipset’s capabilities and sees no immediate need for an upgrade.

The Honor 400, however, will receive a significant performance boost. Instead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 used in the Honor 300, the new model features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, an upcoming mid-range chipset from Qualcomm. While Qualcomm has yet to officially announce the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the new processor will bring better energy efficiency and improved AI-driven features, enhancing the overall user experience.

Camera Improvements Across the Board

Beyond the chipset upgrades, the leak also hints at enhanced camera systems for both the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. Although specific details about the camera hardware have not been revealed, users can expect improvements in image quality, low-light performance, and AI-powered photography enhancements. Honor has consistently focused on delivering high-quality cameras in its smartphones, so it wouldn’t be surprising if these new models bring notable advancements.

Honor GT Pro: A New Powerhouse in the Lineup

In addition to the Honor 400 series, the leak also revealed that Honor is preparing to launch the Honor GT Pro around the middle of the year. This upcoming device will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a high-end chipset likely positioned between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of performance.

The Honor GT Pro will also feature a flat display and a “super-large” battery, making it an appealing choice for users who prioritize gaming, multimedia consumption, and extended battery life. This device will complement the existing Honor GT, which is already part of the brand’s growing lineup.

What’s Next?

While these are the latest leaks, more information about the Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro, and Honor GT Pro is expected to emerge in the coming weeks. Details such as display specifications, battery capacity, charging speeds, and camera configurations are still under wraps, but as the launch dates approach, more leaks and official announcements will likely provide a clearer picture.

Honor continues to expand its smartphone lineup with upgraded hardware and innovative features, catering to both mid-range and high-end users. If these leaks hold true, the Honor 400 series and Honor GT Pro could be compelling options in their respective segments, offering powerful performance, improved cameras, and long battery life.

Stay tuned for more updates as additional details surface!

