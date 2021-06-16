Honor 50 SE leaks Hours before Unveiling Ceremony

Honor 50 SE leaks Hours before Unveiling Ceremony

Just when the Chinese manufacturer was about to announce the Honor SE family, Honor 50 SE features are leaked. Honor SE family includes a flagship device also with mid-range devices that will be launched in Shanghai today. At event, Honor is expected to announce three smartphones: Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 SE.

This device was leaked on Twitter revealing three-color variants to choose from. The phone will have a punch-hole selfie camera located at the top middle part of the display.

The back of the device has three camera holes and two giants ones look like big sensors. The leaked image confirms the 100 MP camera as it is branded right beside the hole. So this device is the best buy for those having a photography craze. The leakster Ishan Agarwal has given the color names as  Bright Black, Ocean Blue and Magic Mirror, however, the camera module is black in color in all three color options.


