It seems like Honor is going to become one of the leading smartphones makers around the globe. We all know that Honor as an independent brand has just launched the Honor 50 series in China. Now, the Chinese company announces that Honor 50 Series Sales Surpass more than $77 million in just one minute.

Honor 50 Series Sales Surpass $77 million in one minute

Currently, Honor 50 and 50 Pro are available in China only. However, the company plans to launch the 50 series in Europe with Google Mobile Services pre-installed. It is unclear whether the other markets will get the phone with GMS or not. But we are hopeful that in Pakistan we will get the phone will Google services.

Anyhow, Honor has launched its 50 Series and its design is inspired by the upcoming Huawei P50 Series. The Honor 50 and 50 Pro are both powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset while the entry-tier 50 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900.

Moreover, the Pro model has a 6.72-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It comes with dual selfie cameras, a 32MP main + 12MP ultrawide. Whereas, the non-Pro model has a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with the same specs. Unlike the Pro model, it has a single 32MP selfie cutout.

Check Also: Honor Launches MagicBook X 14 and X 15 with 10th Gen Intel Processors



