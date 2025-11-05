Honor is preparing to launch its next-generation smartphones, the Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro, in China later this year. As excitement builds, a new leak has surfaced online, giving fans their first look at the possible design of the Honor 500.

A well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), shared a sketch that reveals what the Honor 500 might look like. The design shows a new horizontal rear camera module, giving the phone a fresh and modern appearance. The style is somewhat similar to the Google Pixel’s camera bar, suggesting that Honor is going for a cleaner and more symmetrical look this time.

Honor 500 Design Sketch Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

According to the leak, the Honor 500 will feature a flat display with rounded corners, which makes it look sleek and comfortable to hold. Both the Honor 500 and 500 Pro will come with several major upgrades in camera quality, performance, and battery life. These improvements could make the series one of the most appealing mid-to-premium smartphone options in the market.

However, with these upgrades, the devices may also come with a slightly higher price tag than their predecessors. Honor seems to be focusing on offering a more refined design and premium features while keeping its phones competitive in performance and aesthetics.

Display and Hardware Details

Rumors suggest that both phones in the series will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This will provide users with a smooth and vibrant visual experience, especially while gaming or watching videos.

When it comes to performance, the Honor 500 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset, designed for flagship-level performance. The base Honor 500, on the other hand, will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. This processor is suitable for delivering strong performance for everyday use and light gaming.

What to Expect

While Honor hasn’t officially confirmed any specifications or release details, the leaks suggest that the company is planning a major step forward with the Honor 500 series. The new horizontal camera layout, upgraded hardware, and premium design indicate that Honor is working hard to stand out in a highly competitive smartphone market.

If the leaked sketch turns out to be accurate, the Honor 500 could bring a refreshing look that sets it apart from previous models. With a strong mix of style and performance, the upcoming lineup could appeal to both tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

More details about the Honor 500 and 500 Pro will emerge as the official launch approaches at the end of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Honor combines design innovation with cutting-edge technology in its next big release.