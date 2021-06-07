Are you looking to hold something different in your hands? Honor 50 is on its way and we have come across some glimpses of the devices showcasing some different designs along with unexpected features. The device is all set to be announced on June 16, and confirmed exclusive leaks have revealed that the Honor 50 lineup will have two circles in the back, the bigger one for the main shooter and the other one for the auxiliary snappers. While all the features of the devices are great, but 100 MP Camera drew our attention towards it.

Are you Photography Freak? Honor 50’s 100 MP Camera will give an Amazing Experience

The promo image released by the company shows three secondary cameras and we can easily analyze that it would be Honor 50 Pro+. It would be the flagship and mightest device in the family followed by Honor 50 Pro.

Honor 50’s 100 MP Camera Announced in Official Teaser

The teaser image released by the company shows no writing around the camera however another image showed a 100 MP main camera which would probably be the same 108 MP shooter from the Honor 50 Pro. According to rumors, these devices will support 100w fast charging with a 10-bit screen with 1B colors.

While the features are quite amazing the only issue is the operating system. While we are expecting that phones should have Google services, the brand has not announced whether it will run on its own operating system Harmoney or Android.

If the company goes for Android and power it up with the rumored Snapdragon 888 chipset, it will break all records and will emerge as the true competitor throughout the globe.

For getting these confirmatory details, we will have to wait for another couple of days.

I am very excited, are you?

