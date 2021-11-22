HONOR 60 Series All Set to Launch

As the date nears the launch of a device, numerous rumors surfaces. HONOR has put an end to the numerous rumors regarding the HONOR 60 series launch date and has stated that HONOR 60 series is all set launch. According to HONOR the December 1st is the launching date of the basic/ vanilla variant HONOR 60, 60 Pro and a SE model.

Among the rumors, the rumor regarding the specs of the device is that highest variant i.e. HONOR 60 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The battery capacity will be 4500mAh which will come with a 100W or even higher charger. As for the vanilla variant the charging tech will be a 66W.

In the camera compartment there are only “may-be” as the company has kept it well secret. The new rumors and teasers (video) are hinting to the old ones that it will be astrophotography and the HONOR 60 series like the HONOR 50 series will have the same double-ring camera design.

Also Read: Huawei Releases Lightweight Headset VR Glass