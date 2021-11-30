Honor is having an event tomorrow to launch its Honor 60 series. The series has appeared in many leaks and renders revealing some key specs. Now, Honor 60 specs leak ahead of the announcement. Let’s have a look into it.

Honor 60 Specs Leak Ahead of Announcement

According to a tipster, the Honor 60 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a high refresh rate. Also, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. If we talk about its cameras, the phone will feature a 108 MP f/1.9 main rear camera with an 8 MP f/2.0 ultrawide and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

See Also: Honor 50 makes its way to the global market with amazing features

Additionally, the phone will power a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 and support Bluetooth 5.2. It will be available in Bright Black, Juliet, Starry Sky Blue, and Jade Green. The phone measures 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.98 mm and weighs 179g.

On the other hand, Honor 60 Pro will also come with a 108 MP main camera. But we currently do not know much about the phone. But we will get more official information about the series tomorrow. Anyhow, the previous leaked live images showed that it has curved display glass edges on all four sides, whereas the vanilla model only curves the screen on the left and right.

Check Also: Tencent Games Announces Open-World Action RPG Honor of Kings: World