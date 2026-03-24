Recent leaks have given us an early look at the upcoming Honor 600 series, including the standard model and the Pro variant. After the launch of the Honor 600 Lite earlier this month, it now seems that Honor is preparing to expand the lineup with two more devices aimed at the mid-to-premium segment. Now, Honor 600 and 600 Pro leaks surfaced online, revealing the design and key specs.

Based on the leaked renders, both the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro appear to take strong design inspiration from Apple’s latest flagship devices, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The camera layout, flat edges, and overall finish closely resemble Apple’s aesthetic, suggesting that Honor is targeting a more premium visual appeal this time.

Honor 600 and 600 Pro Leaks Reveal Design and Key Specs

In terms of display, both phones will feature a 6.57-inch OLED panel. The screens will support a 120Hz refresh rate, which should provide smooth scrolling and an improved user experience, especially for gaming and media consumption. The resolution is “1.5K,” indicating a sharp and detailed display without the battery drain typically associated with full 2K panels.

Performance-wise, both devices will come with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. While the exact processor model has not been confirmed, this suggests that Honor is aiming for strong performance, capable of handling demanding apps and multitasking with ease. This would place the phones competitively among other upper mid-range and flagship devices.

Camera capabilities also seem to be a major highlight. Both the Honor 600 and 600 Pro will have a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). This could allow for highly detailed photos and improved low-light performance. The standard Honor 600 will include an ultrawide camera alongside the main sensor, while the Pro model may add a telephoto lens, offering better zoom capabilities and more versatility for photography enthusiasts.

One of the most surprising aspects of the leak is the battery size. Both models will feature a massive 9,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what is typically found in smartphones today. If accurate, this could translate into exceptional battery life, potentially lasting multiple days on a single charge depending on usage.

In terms of build quality, the devices will come with a metal frame and a glass back, reinforcing their premium positioning. This combination not only improves durability but also enhances the overall feel of the phones.

At this point, these details are based entirely on leaks, and official confirmation is still pending. However, reports suggest that Honor could launch these phones in Europe within the next few weeks. As the launch date approaches, more information is likely to surface, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect.