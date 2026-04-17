New leaks have revealed key details about Honor’s upcoming smartphones, including the Honor 600, Honor 600 Pro, and the Honor Play 80 Plus. These phones have already appeared in some leaks. Now, the leak has revealed the expected prices of Honor 600 and 600 Pro. Let’s have a look at the key specs and prices of the phones.

Honor 600 and 600 Pro Prices Leak Ahead of Launch, Here’s the Expected Price in Pakistan

According to a recent listing from a European retailer, the Honor 600 series will be officially introduced on April 23. The leak suggests that the standard Honor 600 will be priced at around €604.90 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB version may cost €651.89. Meanwhile, the more advanced Honor 600 Pro will cost around €930.90 and may only be available with 512GB of storage. If we simply convert these prices into PKR, the base and Pro models will cost around PKR 2 lacs and 3 lacs, respectively, which is a big sum. Keep in mind these prices do not include any tax.

The same listing also reveals some differences between the two models. The Honor 600 will come with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro version will offer 12GB. Interestingly, buyers of the standard model may receive a free Honor Watch 2 as part of a promotional offer, while no such bundle has been mentioned for the Pro version.

In terms of performance, both phones will use powerful processors. The Honor 600 will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which should provide solid performance for everyday use and gaming. On the other hand, the Honor 600 Pro will include the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, making it a stronger option for users who need higher performance.

Despite their differences, the two devices will share several features. Both models are likely to include a 6.57-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. They will also come with a large 6,400 mAh battery, which should provide long-lasting usage throughout the day.

Charging speeds will vary between the two models. The Honor 600 will support 60W wired charging, while the Pro version may offer faster 80W charging. This difference could make the Pro model more appealing for users who want quicker charging times.

Camera performance is another area where both devices aim to stand out. The two phones are rumored to feature a 50MP front-facing camera and a 200MP main rear camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide lens. However, the Honor 600 Pro will likely include an additional 50MP periscope telephoto camera, allowing for improved zoom capabilities and more versatile photography.

Honor Play 80 Plus:

Alongside the 600 series, Honor is also preparing to launch the Play 80 Plus. This device has appeared on a telecom listing in China, revealing its full specifications. The Play 80 Plus will feature a 6.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1604 pixels. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which is designed for entry-level to mid-range performance.

One of the most notable features of the Play 80 Plus is its large 7,500 mAh battery, which could provide excellent battery life. The phone will also support 45W wired charging. It will be available in multiple RAM and storage options, including configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will go on sale on April 24 and will be available in gold, black, and blue color options.

Our Verdict:

Overall, these leaks suggest that Honor is preparing a strong lineup of devices across different price segments. From the feature-rich Honor 600 Pro to the budget-friendly Play 80 Plus, the company appears focused on offering a range of choices to meet different user needs.

The company has not revealed any information about its availability in Pakistan yet. However, we will update you once we get more information about it. So stay tuned for more updates.