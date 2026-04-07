Honor is preparing to launch its new smartphones, the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, on April 23. As the launch date approaches, more details about these devices are emerging through leaks and early tests. Recently, the Honor 600 Pro appeared on Geekbench, giving us a clearer idea of its performance and key specs.

The benchmark listing shows that the Honor 600 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This is a high-end processor designed to deliver strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use. The prototype device tested on Geekbench achieved a single-core score of 2,858 and a multi-core score of 8,666. These scores suggest that the phone will compete with other flagship devices in terms of speed and efficiency.

Honor 600 Pro Appears on Geekbench With These Key Specs

The tested unit had 12GB of RAM, which is more than enough for smooth performance across apps and heavy tasks. Honor will likely offer multiple RAM and storage options when the device officially launches. This gives users flexibility depending on their needs and budget.

The listing also confirms that the Honor 600 Pro will run Android 16 out of the box. This means users can expect the latest features, improved security, and better overall system performance. Running the newest version of Android at launch is a positive sign, as it ensures longer software support and a more modern user experience.

In addition to the benchmark details, previous leaks have revealed more about the phone’s hardware. The Honor 600 Pro will feature an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination should provide sharp visuals and smooth scrolling, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

Another interesting rumored feature is a dedicated AI button on the side of the device. This could allow quick access to AI-powered tools or functions, which are becoming increasingly common in modern smartphones. While the exact use of this button is not yet confirmed, it shows Honor’s focus on integrating AI into its devices.

Photography also seems to be a major highlight. The phone is rumored to come with a 200MP main camera, which could deliver highly detailed images. If optimized well, this sensor could place the device among the top camera phones in its category.

Battery life is another area where the Honor 600 Pro might stand out. Reports suggest it will include a large 9,000 mAh battery. If true, this would be significantly bigger than most smartphones on the market, potentially offering extended usage without frequent charging.

Anyhow, we will learn more about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned.