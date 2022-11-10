Honor 80 Pro+ Could be a Camera-centric Phone with 160MP Camera

Honor is working on its next flagship series, Honor 80. Some previous reports have revealed that the series will include three models – vanilla, Pro and Pro+. All these models have started appearing in different renders and leaks. However now, the latest report has revealed that the upcoming Honor 80 Pro+ will feature a 160MP camera at the back.

Honor 80 Pro+ Could be a Camera-centric Phone with a 160MP Camera

It is worth mentioning here that some previous reports have claimed that the prototype of the Pro+ did indeed have a 200MP sensor. But it seems like Honor has changed its mind. Anyhow, the Pro+ will have dual 50MP cameras on the front with a Sony IMX890 sensor. This 1/1.56” does have 50.3MP resolution (with a Quad Bayer filter) and is a successor to the popular IMX766. It is not quite clear if the IMX890 is intended for the front rather than one of the rear camera modules.

If we take a quick comparison of the previous model, the Honor 70 series has a 54+50MP camera setup on the back. Anyway, the Pro+ will allegedly have a 1.5K display (1,200px or so horizontal resolution) with a high-frequency PWM. Additionally, its battery will charge at 100W, the same as the previous model.

Some reports have further revealed that the vanilla, Pro and Pro+ models will come with Dimensity 1080, Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset respectively. That last one was supposed to have a 200MP camera.

Honor has not revealed any launch date for the Honor 80 series yet. The company will launch its next flagship series, Magic5, on November 23. The 80 series should have a separate launch event later on. It is going that the company will launch the series before the end of the year.

