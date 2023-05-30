Honor 90 Series is Now Official with 200 MP Camera

Honor has just unveiled its Honor 90 series including a vanilla and a Pro model. The phones are a slight improvement over their predecessors. The most impressive feature of Honor 90 series is the 200 MP main camera with an ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Both phones have come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both phones.

Honor 90 Series is Now Official with a 200 MP Camera

Honor 90 Pro

The powerful Pro model has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It comes with a 6.78” 10-bit AMOLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels. The panel comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support and over 1,000 nit brightness.

Honor 90 Pro has come with a dual selfie camera setup – 50 MP main and 2 MP depth sensor with 4K video recording. However, at the back, the phone has a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4” sensor and f/1.9 aperture. The pixels are 0.56μm in size and get to 2.24μm with 16-to-1 pixel-binning. The ultra-wide-angle camera has a 12 MP resolution and 112-degree FoV, and there is also a 32 MP portrait shooter with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS.

Additionally, the 5,000 mAh battery supports 90W charging and Honor claims it takes 15 minutes to fill 56%.

The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and GPU Turbo X for gaming enthusiasts. Other specs include MagicUI 7.1 on top of Android 13, NFC, and 3840 Hz UHF PWM dimming.

The phone is available for pre-order in four colours – Silver, Black, Green, and Ice Feather Blue. The price for the 12/256 GB version is CNY3,299 ($465/€435), 16/256 GB costs CNY3,599 ($510/€475). While the 16/512 GB is CNY3,899 ($550/€515). The first sale is scheduled for June 7.

Honor 90

On the other hand, the vanilla Honor 90 comes with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. However, Honor boosted the mightiest Cortex-A710 core from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz. It has a 6.7” OLED screen with 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The selfie camera is the very same 50 MP f/2.4 shooter as on the Pro. The 200 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras on the back are also shared. However, the third camera is a basic 2 MP depth sensor. There is no OIS here, but the phone will have EIS.

The battery here comes with 66W charging and is also compatible with 40W Power Delivery. Both phones do not support wireless charging.

Honor 90 also comes in four colours – Green, Black, and Ice Feather Blue are the same as the Pro. The fourth, Silver, has a Star Diamond pattern. The price for the 12/256 GB version is CNY2,499 ($355/€330), and the 16/256 GB variant is CNY2,799 ($395/€370). While the 16/512 GB option costs CNY2,999 ($425/€395). The sale will begin on June 7.

