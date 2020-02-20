HONOR, the global smartphone company, reiterates its commitment towards the youth market with the recent launch of the HONOR 9X. The feature packed smartphone delivers trendy design and exceptional photography capabilities at the attractive price of PKR 38,999.

HONOR 9X – Impressive Photography at Incredible Value

The latest smartphone designed for youth features flagship-level photography capabilities.

The HONOR 9X features a professional-level camera, prioritizing functionality to help users capture under every shooting scenario. The versatile 48MP Triple Camera setup delivers a phenomenal 48 million effective pixel count ensuring richer details while its f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor boosts image resolution and quality. The addition of the 120° Super Wide Angle Camera helps users capture a broad and extensive view, while the 2MP depth-assist lens at f/2.4 enables depth of field recognition technology to create multi-dimensional photos.

The smartphone is loved by youth of Pakistan and the popular celebrities Ayesha Omar, Hina Altaf, Momal Sheikh shared their experience of 9X on Instagram, also the bloggers, Instagram influencers; Hira Bleeh, Aaniat, Saba Saleem, Areeqa Haq & many more shared their loved for HONOR.

Superior night photography is also made possible with AIS Super Night Mode and 4-in-1 light fusion technology. HONOR engineers revolutionized the traditional image processing process, using a specific AI algorithm to produce vivid yet realistic images. AI optimization adjusts exposure configurations intelligently based on information acquired by scene recognition to produce an optimal image that demonstrates precise detail and marvelous colour, guaranteeing ultimate image quality even during a spontaneous photoshoot.

Youth often document their daily lives through videos, but motion poses a huge challenge in video-shooting and the results are often blurry and disappointing. The HONOR 9X resolves the issue with the AI Video Stabilization feature that enhances the traditional concept of Electronic Image Stabilization to remove unwanted hand-shakes and restore video quality.

Delivering the limitless user experience that youth are looking for, the HONOR 9X is the first to adopt the coveted Pop-Up Selfie Camera, delivering an immersive visual experience under all scenarios by removing the distracting notch. Owing to the ultra-thin bezels and advanced chip-on-film (COF) technology, the 6.59” HONOR FullView Display achieves a phenomenal screen-to-body ratio of 91%.