HONOR 9X in the Quality Lab – Testing the Durability of the Pop-Up Camera

An inside look into the HONOR 9X resistance and durability testing reveals that the latest smartphone has been designed for long term functionality. In the quality test lab, the HONOR 9X has been subjected to rigorous testing to ensure perfection with regards to display and buttons durability as well as signal strength and audio quality. The smartphone has also been tested to endure impact, drops, and extreme temperatures, among others.

The HONOR 9X is the first from the company to adopt the coveted Pop-Up Selfie Camera as a creative solution for enhanced visuals. The camera can bear the load of up to 15kg, support up to 100,000+ movements and endure all-day use for five years. Its innovative drop-detection mechanism signals the pop-up camera to retract into the smartphone body in the case of an accident.

HONOR 9X in the Quality Lab

Committed to bringing bold innovation, stemming from solid technological capabilities which speak to youth, the HONOR 9X successfully fuses together the finest technology with beautiful aesthetics and long-term durability.

HONOR has outdone itself with HONOR 9X; a smartphone that gives exactly what the young minds of Pakistan need. It has excellent 48MP triple camera quality that the youth of today desire the most, the high quality durable Pop Up Front Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM with 128GB massive memory & the most amazing viewing experience display of 6.59” HONOR FullView Display; all that is just for Rs. 38,999 only.

