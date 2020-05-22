HONOR 9X Lite With Kirin 710 launched in Pakistan for PKR 29,999 HONOR 9X Lite continues momentum of its 9X Series

HONOR with their new distributor CoreTech announced the launch of the much-anticipated HONOR 9X Lite on 20th May, a stylish and affordable smartphone with Google Apps pre-installed that promises to deliver intelligent experiences for users in Pakistan. We’ve been updating you regarding this budget-friendly smartphone for a while now.

The Specs!

It boasts a 6.5-inch HONOR FullView Display and comes with a dual-camera set-up that comprises a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth assist camera. It is powered by the Kirin 710 chipset and GPU Turbo technology that ensures top-notch graphics processing capability. Armed with a 3,750mAh battery, the HONOR’s new 9X Lite ensures worry-free use over an entire day.

Pricing and availability

Users in Pakistan will be able to buy the smartphone at an amazing price tag of Rs. 29,999 from their nearest smartphone market & e-commerce partner Daraz.pk: https://bit.ly/HONOR-9XLite

Key Features

The key features of the 9X Lite include:

6.5-inch HONOR FullView Display with 91% screen-to-body ratio

4GB+128GB Storage

48MP Dual Camera

Long lasting 3,750mAh battery

Triple SIM Cards Slot (Dual SIM & MicroSD Card)

Back Fingerprint Mounted

Hisilicon Kirin 710 Chipset with EMUI 9.0 (Android 9)

5D Glass body

Available in Emerald Green and Midnight Black

Google Apps & Services Pre-Installed

To find out more about HONOR 9X Lite, please visit HONOR’s official website:

https://www.hihonor.com/pk/products/smartphone/honor-9x-lite/