Honor 9X Lite with seamless technology launching this week

The new edition to Honor family Honor 9X Lite is set to launch this week in Pakistan. With its seamless technology, expressive portraits, border less design and powerful chipset, this phone offers all the spice in an affordable price. Pre-booking will start from Wednesday, May 13th.

Honor also announces its exclusive smartphone dealer ‘Core Tech’ in Pakistan which will offer assistance in delivering the smartphone to its ultimate customers.

Specifications

Display and Design

With 6.5 inch screen display it provides full-view seamless HD, with sophisticated chip-on-film (COF) processing and special antenna setup. Just 4.25 mm width of bottom boundary and an impressive 91% * screen-to-body ratio. The screen covers almost the entire front of the screen.

.With its almost border less layout, the handset can maintain the same body size as a 5.5-inch tablet, making it easier to grab. The 19.5:9 aspect ratio and improved graphical quality show more detail and offer a better cinematic experience.

Eye relaxation mode: blue light exposure is minimized to avoid eye exhaustion

Lighting monitor technology: allows the view to be sharper even in harsh lighting mode

Night: quick bedtime reading

Battery

It offers enhanced battery life of 3750 mAH with Intelligent battery-saving program, guarantees long-lasting user experience.

Camera

The 48MP main camera helps you to record every last image. Thanks to its 2MP deep-assist mode, you can also take dynamic portraits of stunning bokeh aesthetics. In addition to multiframe exposure to prevent over-exposure of backgrounds, the main objects in the photos can be optimized or enhanced with bokeh effects.

Video Making and Facial Recognition