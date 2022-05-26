Honor All Set to Launch a New Lineup of Flagship Honor 70 Series

Honor is all set to launch a new set of lineup of flagship devices i.e. Honor 70 Series by the end of this month. The company has given a number of its upcoming flagship devices main core features on their official website.

Among the flagship devices three models of Honor 70 i.e. Honor 70, 70 Pro and 70 Pro+. Each if these models are equipped with a different chipset. The Honor 70 will be coming with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the 70 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8000and the 70 Pro + with Dimensity 9000.

The display of all three devices will be BOE OLED. The 70 will support the high-frequency PWM dimming whereas the 70 Pro and 70Pro + will support LTPO Dynamic refresh rates. All models will use BOE OLED displays and all will support high-frequency PWM dimming while the two Pro models will support LTPO dynamic refresh rates.

In the camera sections all the devices are getting the IMX800 camera sensor with 54MP resolution and a 1/1.49” sensor size and an f/1.9 aperture lens. The company has provided some samples of the camera.

On May 30th the Honor 70 Series will be fully unveiled in the Chinese market. The global launch details of the 70 series is not known. As the 30thdate draws closer we will get more details about the other specs of the device.

