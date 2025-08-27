HONOR Announces the Upcoming Launch of the Unbreakable AI Smartphone

Global technology brand HONOR announced the eagerly awaited arrival of its latest addition to the acclaimed X Series line-up. Introducing the next generation of the durable and powerful HONOR X Series, this new device comes with exciting enhancements to user experience, blending exceptional durability with comprehensive protection, long-lasting battery life, AI photography capabilities, and advanced AI features – all encased in a sleek and stunning design.

Optimal Durability with Drop, Heat and Water Resistance

Dedicated to creating new technologies that help solve user problems, the latest device showcases the new generation of HONOR Anti-Drop Display, offering impressive resistance to drops from heights of up to 2 meters.

With an impressive operational range, the battery performs exceptionally well even in extreme temperatures, spanning from -30°C to 55°C. It delivers up to 20 hours of audio calls in -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls in 55°C, showcasing its super endurance even in the most challenging environments.

Equipped with a three-layer waterproof structure, the new smartphone provides 360° protection against water exposure, together with an IP65M rating for water and dust resistance. It withstands splashes and has been tested to function after being submerged in 25cm of water for up to 5 minutes. Supporting wet hand touch control, it ensures seamless interaction even with wet or greasy hands, making it a reliable companion for any adventure.

Its ultra-tempered glass and resistance shield provide comprehensive protection, while the unique bézier curve design ensures 3D protection around the corners, effectively safeguarding the device from impact coming from any direction.

Enduring Power with Enhanced Safety & Fast Charging

As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6600 mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, this launch sets a new standard in battery innovation, offering exceptionally long battery life and the largest capacity available today.

Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. Additionally, AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. The AI Safe Charging System ensures safe and efficient charging, providing users with peace of mind while powering up.

AI-powered Smartphone Photography Experience

Packed with a robust 108MP OIS AI Camera featuring a 1/1.67” large sensor, the new device captures images with exceptional detail and enhanced brightness. With 3x Lossless Zoom and three distinct portrait modes – Environmental Portrait, Atmospheric Portrait, and Close-up Portrait – users can create stunning portrait shots with diverse focal lengths.

To elevate the photography experience, the main camera is equipped with OIS, effectively reducing blurring and shakiness for ultra-clear images. Furthermore, it integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, enhancing image quality and streamlining photo editing directly on the smartphone.

Smart User Experience in Stylish Design

Boasting an ultra-slim design and a refined titanium finish, the device is exceptionally lightweight and sleek, weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness. Additionally, powered by the MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, it delivers a truly personalized and seamless user experience, enriched with intelligent features including Magic Capsule, AI Magic Portal and Parallel Space.

Color, Price and Availability

Catering to users’ diverse style preferences, the new device will be available in Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan. Starting from August 30th, 2025, pre-orders will open with an affordable price and exciting gifts.

