Honor is having an event to launch new global smartphone models on March 29. A new Honor announcement event invitation has recently surfaced online. The banner is clearly titled “NONOR New Product Launch” with the tag line “Ready To Go Beyond” and a March 29.

According to some reports, the company will launch some entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Some hints that these could be a new Honor X7, X8 and X9 5G. The Honor X8 was actually already announced in the Middle East and Africa.

Honor to Launch New Global Smartphone Models on March 29

We are sure about some specs of the X8. It is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a 6.7-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has Snapdragon 690 chipset with 6B RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally,, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging.

At the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup including a 64MP main cam, 5MP ultrawide and two 2MP snappers. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about the X7 or the X9 5G.

On the other hand, some reports are claiming that the company could launch the Honor Magic4 Lite. It will come with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Other alleged specs of its include a 6.81-inch, 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4,800 mAh battery with 40W charging and a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera setup, with a 16MP selfie.

Honor has not revealed the name of any device yet. We will get more official information about the upcoming devices by the end of this month.

