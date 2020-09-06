We have seen gaming smartphones so far. Many famous brands have launched the exclusive gaming series just like Vivo’s iQOO and Nubia Red magic phones etc. There are other smartphones as well that come with game-boosting specs. What about those who spend most of their time on laptops? Keeping in mind the need of those people, Huawei is planning to bring a gaming laptop dubbed as Honor Hunter.

Honor Hunter- A Gaming Laptop is Launching on September 16

Honor has officially announced that it is going to launch an event on September 16 in China. Also, the company revealed that it will launch a gaming-centric notebook – the Honor Hunter. There will be two new smartwatches as well that will launch in that event too.

The company has not revealed any information regarding the notebook yet. The gaming laptop has also been in rumours for a while now. Let’s see how the company will expand its portfolio of notebooks. On the other hand, the company has unveiled the Honor Watch GS Pro and Watch ES at IFA this year. These will launch in China on September 16.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the coming gaming phone. Anyways, we are quite hopeful to get some info regarding global availability for the Honor Hunter during the event too.

