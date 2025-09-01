HONOR Introduces the All-new HONOR X9c with Pre-Bookings Starting August 31st

HONOR today announced that pre-bookings are officially open from 31st August till 8th September for the eagerly awaited HONOR X9c, the newest addition to its acclaimed X Series line-up. Setting a benchmark as the most powerful mid-range smartphone in the market, the HONOR X9c seamlessly integrates outstanding durability, long-lasting battery life, stunning display quality, photography capabilities, and advanced AI experience. Encased in a lightweight design that elevates premium aesthetics to new heights, the HONOR X9c is ready to deliver an exceptional choice in the mid-range segment.

Customers who pre-book the HONOR X9c within this period will also receive a FREE HONOR Choice TWS as an exclusive gift.

Optimal Durability with All-round Protections

Committed to pioneering innovative technologies designed to mitigate user pain points, the latest HONOR X9c showcases the new generation of HONOR Anti-Drop Display, offering impressive resistance to drops from heights of up to 2 meters. Its ultra-tempered glass and resistance shield provide comprehensive protection, while the unique bézier curve design safeguards the corners from impacts. The HONOR X9c achieved a remarkable 166% enhancement in comprehensive reliability compared to its predecessor. Equipped with a three-layer waterproof structure, the HONOR X9c provides 360° protection against water exposure, together with an IP65M rating for water and dust resistance. It can withstand splashes and has been tested to function after being submerged in water for up to 5 minutes at a depth of 25cm. Supporting wet hand touch control, the HONOR X9c ensures seamless interaction even with wet or greasy hands, making it a reliable companion for any adventure.

Enduring Power with Enhanced Safety & Fast Charging

As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6600mAh Silicon-carbon Battery, the HONOR X9c sets a new standard in battery innovation, offering exceptionally long battery life and the largest capacity available today. Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. To enhance durability, the battery features an Armor-level Protective Coating and a specialized safety coating that works with the HONOR Power Management System to isolate the electrodes in extreme conditions. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, delivering up to 20 hours of audio calls in -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls in 55°C. Additionally, the AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. The AI Safe Charging System ensures safe and efficient charging, providing users with peace of mind while powering up.

Exceptional Visual Display Offers Optimal Immersion

The HONOR X9c features a 6.78-inch Eye-comfort OLED Display, which supports 1.07 billion colors and a 1.5K resolution, delivering vibrant hues and breathtaking details for a more immersive viewing experience. With a high refresh rate of 120Hz, the display showcases incredibly smooth motion and improved responsiveness for a more fluid interface. In addition, the display ensures an exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience with its industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4000nits. The HONOR X9c also guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with eye-comfort features such as 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming.

AI-powered Smartphone Photography Experience

Packed with a robust 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera featuring a 1/1.67” large sensor, the HONOR X9c captures images with exceptional detail and enhanced brightness. Leveraging its 9-in-1 pixel binning technology equivalent to a pixel size of 1.92μm, this main camera enables users to take well-lit and sharp images in any lighting scenario. With 3x Lossless Zoom and three distinct portrait modes – 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait – users can create stunning portrait shots with diverse focal lengths. To elevate the photography experience, the main camera is equipped with OIS, effectively reducing blurring and shakiness for ultra-clear images. Furthermore, the HONOR X9c integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, enhancing image quality and streamlining photo editing on smartphones.

Smart User Experience in Stylish Design

Boasting an ultra-slim design and a refined titanium finish, the HONOR X9c is exceptionally lightweight and sleek, weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness. Additionally, powered by the latest MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the HONOR X9c delivers a truly personalized and seamless user experience, enriched with intelligent features including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal and Parallel Space.

Color, Price and Availability

Catering to users’ diverse style preferences, the HONOR X9c will be available in three captivating colorways: Titanium Purple, Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

Pre-booking period: 31st August – 8th September 2025

Pre-order gift: FREE HONOR Choice TWS (limited-time exclusive offer)

Price starting at Rs. 99,999/-

