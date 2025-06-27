HONOR is officially returning to Pakistan this July 2025, bringing a powerful lineup of smartphones designed to elevate your digital experience. From the latest flagships to high-performance mid-range devices, HONOR is geared up to offer a powerful portfolio tailored for today’s digital lifestyles.

HONOR is Returning to Pakistan This July with Full Google Support and Android 15

Powered by MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15), HONOR devices deliver fast, smooth, and intelligent performance with full access to Google Mobile Services (GMS). That means you get:

YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and more – right out of the box

– right out of the box Google Play Store – download all your must-have apps without restrictions

– download all your must-have apps without restrictions Enhanced security & privacy – smarter, safer, and tailored to your needs

What Makes MagicOS 9.0 Stand Out:

100% Google Mobile Services support

Built on Android 15 for smoother, smarter interaction

Magic Capsule multitasking and Smart Folder 2.0

Seamless integration with the broader HONOR device ecosystem

Enhanced privacy, personalisation, and performance

A Global Brand, Now Tailored for Pakistan

Already a leader in Europe, the Middle East, and China, HONOR is now ready to redefine Pakistan’s smartphone market with cutting-edge innovation, stylish designs, and an unbeatable Android experience.

Stay tuned for the official launch – HONOR is coming to revolutionise your mobile journey!

See Also: Honor Magic V5 Surfaces with Ultra-Thin Design in First Teaser