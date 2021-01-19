Huawei has been a bargaining chip in the US-Sino trade war since mid-2019 and as such has been dragging its Honor brand along. Later, Huawei sold its Honor brand in an attempt to save the subsidiary’s business and employees. Honor is now an independent company which is not hindered by the US sanctions anymore. It means, Honor can bring smartphones with Google Services as it has permission to trade with US companies, including Google.

Honor is Working on Smartphones with Google Services

According to a reputable Russian newspaper, Kommersant, Honor is working on a number of smartphones that can run Google Services.

An authentic report revealed that the split from Huawei means AppGallery will be available to the current Honor phones. Whereas, the coming Honor phones will not include the AppGallery. Honor has been launching non-GMS phones for over 18 months which massively hurt the sales in markets like Europe and Russia. According to Kommersant, Huawei was the second-biggest smartphone company for 2020 after Samsung.

Anyways, Honor is soon going to launch its most awaited V40 series. However, these phones were developed under the ownership of Huawei, and they will naturally arrive with Magic UI and no GMS access. But, we can expect that the coming Honor X11 and Honor 40 phones will come with Google Services.

Some previous reports also claimed that Honor will also start using Qualcomm’s chipsets in its upcoming phones.

