Honor Launches MagicOS 9.0: A New Era of Personalized AI Operating Systems

Honor recently unveiled MagicOS 9.0 in China, just ahead of the anticipated launch of its Magic7 flagship series. This operating system is being touted as the world’s first “all-scenario personalized AI OS,” showcasing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features aimed at providing a deeply integrated user experience. One of the key highlights of MagicOS 9.0 is the enhanced role of the Yoyo voice assistant, now referred to as an “AI Agent.”

Based on Android 15, MagicOS 9.0 promises significant improvements in AI-driven functionality. The integration of MagicLM, Honor’s proprietary language model, is central to this. MagicLM will also understand natural language processing and computer vision, allowing the system to learn from user habits and respond in context to various tasks. For instance, the AI Agent can assist users with everyday tasks like ordering coffee, processing purchases, and verifying payments, all with just a single prompt—mimicking the efficiency of a human assistant.

One of the impressive technical aspects of MagicLM is its efficiency. Despite the new model using a 3-billion parameter design (lower than the previous 7-billion parameter model), it delivers superior performance. MagicLM reduces power consumption by 80%, increases app loading speed by 77%, and enhances word output speed by a staggering 500%. This optimization also leads to a reduction in storage and memory usage, saving 1.8 GB in storage space and 1.6 GB in RAM consumption, making the system much more efficient for users.

Another groundbreaking feature introduced in MagicOS 9.0 is the industry’s first AI Deepfake Detection. This feature will combat scams and protect users from fraudulent content that has become increasingly prevalent online. As deepfakes become more sophisticated, this tool will provide a much-needed layer of protection, ensuring user safety in digital interactions.

In terms of design, MagicOS 9.0 brings new customization options that enhance the user interface and user experience. Features like the Versatile Desktop, Magic Lock Screen, and Magic Style allow users to tailor their devices to their preferences. The operating system also includes advanced AI tools such as AI Gallery, AI Eraser, Face Restoration, and AI Image Expansion. These features provide users with powerful photo-editing capabilities, allowing them to refine images with ease and precision.

Honor has confirmed that MagicOS 9.0 will be available to more than three dozen devices in China. However, the update is currently available in the Chinese market, meaning that international users will need to wait a bit longer to experience these features. According to Honor’s roadmap, the global rollout of MagicOS 9.0 will occur in the first quarter of 2025, coinciding with the international launch of the Magic7 series. At that point, more details will likely be revealed about the availability of MagicOS 9.0 on devices outside of China.

In conclusion, MagicOS 9.0 represents a significant step forward in AI-driven smartphone operating systems, offering improved efficiency, enhanced customization, and crucial safety features like AI Deepfake Detection. While the initial release is only available in China. The international users can look forward to experiencing this advanced OS in early 2025.