Honor Launches New Game Pre-Update Feature for Flagship Phones

Honor has announced a new feature for its flagship smartphones. The company aims to improve the gaming experience for its users. This new tool will help players enjoy faster and smoother gameplay. The feature is called Game Pre-Update, and it will soon roll out to flagship phones of Honor.

Feng, a Game Development Engineer at Honor, shared details about this update. He said the new feature will allow the phone to detect new game updates on its own. When it finds a new resource package, it will download it automatically. This means users will not have to wait for updates when they want to start a game.

The feature works in a simple way. If your Honor phone has gaming apps installed, the system will check if any new version is available. If an update is pending, the device will start downloading it. The best part is that this will happen when you are not using the phone for gaming. Honor says the system will mostly work during the night or other off-peak hours.

Feng explained it clearly:

“Once enabled, the system will automatically detect and download updated game resource packages during off-peak hours at night, allowing you to open the game faster.”

This feature will save time. Gamers often face delays when a game needs an update, especially large ones. With the Game Pre-Update tool, those delays may disappear. The phone will already have the latest files ready before you open your game.

Users can easily access this option through the App Store on their Honor device. To enable it, open the App Store and go to the Game Center. Then tap on My Profile. After that, open the Settings tab. There you will find the Automatic Updates option. You can select the Download and Install apps setting to activate the feature.

Honor also gives users control over how updates are downloaded. You can choose whether to use Wi-Fi or mobile data. You can also allow updates to download over a hotspot. This is helpful for users who want to manage their data usage.

The Game Pre-Update feature will work like a game assistant. It will make sure your games stay updated with the latest improvements. It also helps your device prepare new resource files in advance. This can lead to smoother gameplay, fewer loading delays, and an overall better experience.

Honor has not yet revealed the full list of devices that will receive this feature. However, it is expected that many flagship and recent models will be supported. The company may also bring it to other Honor phones in the future.

This update shows Honor’s focus on improving gaming performance. Many smartphone brands are now adding special gaming features. Honor’s new Game Pre-Update tool is a smart addition that will make gaming easier and faster for users.

For now, users can wait for the feature to appear in their settings. Once available, enabling it will help keep all gaming apps ready to play anytime.